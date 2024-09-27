YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in September

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
YouGov Price Performance
OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $5.90 on Friday. YouGov has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.
YouGov Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.