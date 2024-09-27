Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $463.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $341.85 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

