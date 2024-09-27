Zacks Research Weighs in on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

