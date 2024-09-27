Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading 10.8% Higher

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 6,660,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,398,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Thursday.
Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.
