Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,462,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 4,372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,885.3 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZHEXF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.
About Zhejiang Expressway
