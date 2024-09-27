Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,462,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 4,372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,885.3 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZHEXF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

