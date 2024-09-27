Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
