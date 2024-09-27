Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.