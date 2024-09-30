1,000 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

