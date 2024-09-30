10,583 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $23,186,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $83,674.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,289. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.