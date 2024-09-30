13,615 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $8,829,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 278,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

