1,490 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

