2,235 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,734.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,956.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,145.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $9,820.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

