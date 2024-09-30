255,926 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $11,693,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,631,593.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $348,521.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,535 shares in the company, valued at $50,761,894.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,631,593.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,919,287 shares of company stock worth $79,619,695 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

