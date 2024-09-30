262,810 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Bought by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 262,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 226,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.