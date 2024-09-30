299,260 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.14% of Entergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

