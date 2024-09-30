3,100 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 143,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 247,702 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDP opened at $29.27 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

