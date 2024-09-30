33,624 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

