3,566 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

EMXC opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

