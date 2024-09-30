4,600 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPOF opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

