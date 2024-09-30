5,800 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

