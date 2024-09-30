6,400 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 225,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,336,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

