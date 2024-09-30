7,741 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.38 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

