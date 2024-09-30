A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.48

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.48 and last traded at C$35.48, with a volume of 48614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.20.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.08.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is based in North Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.