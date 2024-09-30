AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.61

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 18883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

