accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $7.24 during trading on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

