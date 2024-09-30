accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $7.24 during trading on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
