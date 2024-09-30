Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,241.7 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Accor has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $46.85.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

