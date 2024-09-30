Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.76

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.1094 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

