Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.76

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.33.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.