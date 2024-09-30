Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 5.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 418,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 835,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.