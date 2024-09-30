AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 18th

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

ACM opened at $103.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

