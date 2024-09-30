Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.47.
About Aecon Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.