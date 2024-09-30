Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.47.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.