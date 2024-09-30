AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 3,725,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 391.7 days.
AFC Energy Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About AFC Energy
