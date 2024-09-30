Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.93.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,580 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

