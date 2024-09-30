Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,497,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 14,562,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.7 days.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACDVF opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 188.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

