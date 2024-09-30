Alan Kenneth Ryder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 10,000 shares of Sagicor Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,700.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 3,200 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,592.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 1,800 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,458.00.

Shares of TSE:SFC traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.57. 20,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.41. The firm has a market cap of C$785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Sagicor Financial’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

SFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

