Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.