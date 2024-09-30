AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $11.67 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

