AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AFB opened at $11.67 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
