Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,359 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $178,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $87.83 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

