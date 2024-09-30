Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Up 5.3%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 288,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 118,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.19 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

