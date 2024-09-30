AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.79

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 290761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

About AMERCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.