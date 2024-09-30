American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells $405,976.80 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,581. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

