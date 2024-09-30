Analyzing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% Vivani Medical N/A -97.30% -48.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Vivani Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.10 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.50 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.27

Analyst Recommendations

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivani Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

