AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 5%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.47. 179,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 326,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

