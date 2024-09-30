Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.32

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

