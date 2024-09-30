Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

