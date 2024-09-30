Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 2,043,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,445,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $556.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

