Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,162,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,162,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.