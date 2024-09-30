Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Acquires $999,999.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 2,102,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,049. The company has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a PE ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 858.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

