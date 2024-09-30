Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Artivion were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,633.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at $853,633.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $626,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AORT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Artivion Stock Up 4.2 %

AORT stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.