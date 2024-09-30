ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.2 %

ATIP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

Read More

