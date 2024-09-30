AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 26,073,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,123,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.